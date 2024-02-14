Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPK. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
