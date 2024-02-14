Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Trading Down 4.4%

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 891,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,868,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
