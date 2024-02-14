Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $24.16. 618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.
Chorus Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.
Chorus Company Profile
Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.