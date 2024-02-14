Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 29,052,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,154,832. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,664,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,028,781,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.