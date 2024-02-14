Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.68-3.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.50-52.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.41 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.84-0.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.26.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 29,052,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,154,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.16. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $65,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

