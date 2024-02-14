Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1 billion-$12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.1 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.680-3.740 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.26.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,815,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,204,713. The company has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

