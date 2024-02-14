Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.680-3.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.5 billion-$52.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.3 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.68-3.74 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 30,815,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,204,713. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.26.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

