Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Up 71.8% in January

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Civeo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVEO

Institutional Trading of Civeo

Civeo Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,297,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civeo by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 174,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 390,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Civeo by 12.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 603,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.

Civeo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Civeo’s payout ratio is -121.95%.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.