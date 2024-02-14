Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Up 71.8% in January

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Civeo from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Institutional Trading of Civeo
Civeo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Civeo has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10.
Civeo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Civeo’s payout ratio is -121.95%.
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
