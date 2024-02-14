Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Shares Down 0.1%

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 62,614 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a PE ratio of 86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.24.
About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO)
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO)
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.