CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
CCNEP stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.
CNB Financial Company Profile
