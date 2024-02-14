CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.500-1.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CNH Industrial also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNHI traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,403,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,517. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer cut CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 127,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,154 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

