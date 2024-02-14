CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 843,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,280 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for about 0.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNHI. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet cut CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,323,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,277,382. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $17.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

