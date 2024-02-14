Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.00 and last traded at $42.00. Approximately 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

