Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Sells $195,242.78 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ COLM traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $91.86.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.06%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.
