Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Sells $160,013.16 in Stock

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comerica Stock Up 1.2 %

Comerica stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.42. 1,592,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,246. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.29. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.98.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

