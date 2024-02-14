Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -41.10%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 24.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 22.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after buying an additional 189,275 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

