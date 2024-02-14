COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Trading Up 6.2%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 13,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 30,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of COMSovereign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

COMSovereign Trading Down 21.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COMSovereign stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 193,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology.

