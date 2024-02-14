ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the energy producer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

ConocoPhillips has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $10.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $109.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,055,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $316,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189,112 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,821,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $188,838,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

