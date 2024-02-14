ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $143.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

