Continental Gold (OTCMKTS:CGOOF) Trading Up 0.3%

Continental Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:CGOOF – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Continental Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.
Continental Gold Company Profile
Continental Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Colombia. The company holds the rights to develop and explore 1 advanced-stage gold project, as well as explore 3 early-stage projects in Colombia covering an area of approximately 76,565 hectares.
