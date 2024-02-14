Contrasting NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Seres Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and NeuBase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics N/A -1,155.47% -40.56% NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -99.74% -60.13%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $7.13 million 19.94 -$250.16 million ($1.12) -0.98 NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.37 million ($7.70) -0.09

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and NeuBase Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeuBase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuBase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seres Therapeutics and NeuBase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 1,100.00%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than NeuBase Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats NeuBase Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state. The company's lead product candidate is SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection. Its product pipeline also includes SER-155, an investigational oral fermented microbiome therapeutic which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia, and graft versus host disease in immunocompromised patients including patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-287 which is in Phase 2b and SER-301 that is in Phase 1b to treat ulcerative colitis. Further, it has license Agreement with NHSc Rx License GmbH for the therapeutic products based on the microbiome technology, which includes SER-109 product candidate, which is developed for the treatment of CDI and recurrent CDI; collaboration license agreement with Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. (Nestlé) for the development and commercialization of certain product candidates for the treatment and management of CDI and inflammatory bowel disease including UC and Crohn's disease; research collaboration and option agreement with AstraZeneca Inc. for research and develop of microbiome in certain cancers and cancer immunotherapies, including research program for SER-401 targeting various cancers. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

