Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $10.16

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and approximately $208.89 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $10.16 or 0.00019708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00080614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00026034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007068 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 386,620,438 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

