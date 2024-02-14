Cosmos Trading 5.3% Higher This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and $186.92 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $10.19 or 0.00019619 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00081350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00025841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 386,650,243 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

