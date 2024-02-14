Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Shares Up 1.5%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.47 and last traded at $26.42. 36,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 16,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Covestro Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

