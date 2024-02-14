Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $171.45 million and $31.38 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.