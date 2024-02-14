Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Has $9.05 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 6.9% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. The stock has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

