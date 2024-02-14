CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 15th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

CRWD traded up $12.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.55. 2,387,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5,574.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.14. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $110.46 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

