Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Down 1.5%

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.63. 8,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 3,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.
Cullman Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter.
In other Cullman Bancorp news, CEO John A. Riley III bought 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $71,684.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,238.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULL. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cullman Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $773,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cullman Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullman Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.
