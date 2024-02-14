Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 38,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

CPIX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.10. 6,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,233. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

