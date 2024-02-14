Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.000-10.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Curtiss-Wright also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-$10.30 EPS.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CW traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.66. The company had a trading volume of 306,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $235.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Curtiss-Wright

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after acquiring an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 756,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after acquiring an additional 162,552 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.