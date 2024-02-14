D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Down 16.6% in January

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 over the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 873.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.2 %
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
