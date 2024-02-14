Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells $636,280.74 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.99. 2,838,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.34. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Danaher

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 170,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,627,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

