Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.37. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 270,546 shares changing hands.

DARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Dawson James lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

The company has a market cap of $35.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 11,198.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. 7.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

