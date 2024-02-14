DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0420 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00111245 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00032053 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000100 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

