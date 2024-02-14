DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Trading 3.5% Higher

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. 883,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 267,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

DeFi Technologies Trading Up 11.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

DeFi Technologies Company Profile

DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and listing of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). The company's ETPs provide investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation.

Featured Stories

