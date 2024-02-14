DEI Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. DEI has a market cap of $176.84 million and $33.79 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00134136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007958 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.