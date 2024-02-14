DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $127.53 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 18,972 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of NIKE worth $127,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.35. 2,945,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,526,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

