DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $137.29 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prologis were worth $137,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $130.47. 1,099,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,214,068. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.78. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

