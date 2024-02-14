DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $362.39 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,573 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.20% of Linde worth $362,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Linde stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.92. 533,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $319.23 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

