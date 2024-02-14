DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 339,589 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $214,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1,928.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 35,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $113.81. 2,376,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,016. The firm has a market cap of $312.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.39. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

