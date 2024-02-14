DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $165,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.81. The stock had a trading volume of 410,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,832. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $283.60 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,539 shares of company stock worth $6,522,331 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.62.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

