DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $320,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,116,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,414,693,000 after acquiring an additional 55,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,091,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,178,095,000 after buying an additional 157,512 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $544.44. 579,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $210.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.