DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,736,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,691 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $158,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

BAC stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 12,948,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,782,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $260.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

