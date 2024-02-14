DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 58,706 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Medtronic worth $189,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,259,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

