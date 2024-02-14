Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 41.7 %

NYSE DLA opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $14.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Delta Apparel by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Delta Apparel by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

