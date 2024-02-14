Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $79.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 41.7 %

Shares of DLA opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $14.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.