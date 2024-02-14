Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €4.45 ($4.78) and last traded at €4.49 ($4.83). 1,672,213 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €4.63 ($4.98).
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Down 1.7 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.38.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG operates as a specialist bank for investments in commercial real estate and public infrastructure projects in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Public Investment Finance, and Value Portfolio segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.
