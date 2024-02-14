Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $200.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.74.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Shares of FANG traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.85. 2,048,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,615. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.