Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 11.9% in January

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. 1,780,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,533. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,623 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

