Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $103.17 Million

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $103.17 million and $300,576.49 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. The official message board for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.18873462 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $285,881.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

